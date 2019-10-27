Lake Geneva Canopy Tours offers a thrilling zipling tour for spooky season

LAKE GENEVEA -- Thrill-seekers strapped into the Lake Geneva Canopy Tours ziplines for the annual Pumpkin Drop Sunday, Oct. 27. The event is so popular that the festival was extended to two weekends! Christina stopped by Lake Geneva Canopy Tours to learn about the fun, thrilling tradition.

About Lake Geneva Canopy Tours (website)

Lake Geneva Canopy Tours (LGCT) opened March 2011, providing year-round, outdoor adventures for Wisconsin/Illinois state-line travelers. Offering a 2.5 hour Zip Line Canopy Tour of the treetops, the expansive 100-acre property is also home to a High Ropes course made up of 16 suspended obstacles, and approximately 12 miles of Arbor Trails for hiking or biking. TreadHead Cycling, a local bicycling group, created paths using the natural terrain in keeping with LGCT’s Green Initiatives.

Our property includes more than 15 permanent, ground-based challenges, as well, that make up our Team Building course – designed to help school, community, and corporate groups work together to achieve common objectives. Start your next eco-adventure at our state-of-the-art Welcome Center, which opened in August 2017. The new facility was designed to accommodate up to 50 people for team building events and corporate outings and is our designated check-in and hang out area for all our guests.