Possible hit-and-run: Man found unconscious near 30th and Center

MILWAUKEE — A man was found unconscious near 30th Street and Center Street around 6:45 p.m. Saturday, when police were called out for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Police said the man, 34, suffered multiple injuries, and officers were unable to interview him. However, he was expected to survive, police said.

Investigators were working to determine whether the victim was struck by a vehicle.

There were no witnesses and surveillance video was not immediately located.

An investigation was ongoing.

This incident took place just blocks from the spot where three children were struck by a hit-and-run driver near 22nd Street and Center Street on Thursday evening, Oct. 24. A 6-year-old girl died, and a 4-year-old and 10-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries.

Additionally, a child was struck by a vehicle and suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday evening, Oct. 26 near 95th Street and Brown Deer Road in Milwaukee. Police said the striking driver remained on scene and was cooperating.