Racine County deputies arrested 5 for impaired driving in 5-hour span Sunday

RACINE COUNTY — Deputies arrested five people for impaired driving in a five-hour span, between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27.

A 59-year-old Waukesha man was arrested for felony OWI, sixth offense following a traffic stop in the Town of Dover. Sheriff’s officials said the man was observed driving erratically, which prompted the traffic stop. Inside the vehicle, deputies located an open alcohol container filled with wine located in a plastic cup in the cup holder of the vehicle. A preliminary breath test revealed a result of 0.218 — more than 2.5 times the legal limit. The Waukesha man was being held on $12,500 bond.

A 47-year-old Kenosha man was arrested for OWI, first offense and felony possession of THC, second or subsequent offense following a traffic stop on I-94. He was also cited for speeding after sheriff’s officials said he was traveling at 82 miles per hour in a posted 60 miles per hour zone. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed 71.7 grams of marijuana. The Kenosha man was being held on $5,000 bond.

A 21-year-old Illinois man was arrested for operating with a restricted controlled substance, first offense, following a traffic stop in the Town of Burlington. He was also cited for possession of THC and received an ordinance citation for possession of drug paraphernalia.

A 41-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested for misdemeanor OWI, second offense following a traffic stop n the Village of Raymond. He was stopped for a vehicle equipment violation. A preliminary breath test revealed a result of 0.089.

A 30-year-old Illinois woman was arrested for misdemeanor OWI, second offense following a traffic stop in Union Grove. The woman was stopped for erratic driving and a stop sign violation. At the time of the traffic stop, her driver’s license was revoked due to her previous OWI conviction.