× Rainfall totals for southeast Wisconsin from storm on Oct. 26-27

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service is offering these rainfall totals for communities throughout southeast Wisconsin from our storm from Saturday, Oct. 26 through Sunday, Oct. 27.

Below are the incoming reported rainfall totals (in inches) for the following communities:

Kenosha, 2.04

South Milwaukee, 1.95

Racine, 1.93

Oak Creek, 1.78

Muskego, 1.75

Twin Lakes, 1.73

Waukesha, 1.70

Lake Geneva, 1.69

Milwaukee, 1.66

Franklin, 1.66

Pleasant Prairie, 1.62

Cudahy, 1.60

New Berlin, 1.60

Caledonia, 1.59

Waterford, 1.57

Greendale, 1.57

Glendale, 1.57

Big Bend, 1.57

Waterford, 1.56

Port Washington, 1.52