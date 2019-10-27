× Sheriff: Driver arrested 7 days after bicyclist injured in hit-and-run in Racine County

RACINE COUNTY — A Waterford man was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that left a bicyclist injured on Oct. 20 in the Town of Norway in Racine County.

Racine County sheriff’s officials said the 40-year-old man was arrested for felony hit-and-run causing injuries. He was being held at the Racine County Jail on $5,000 cash bond. He was also cited for failure to notify police of an accident, and driving without insurance.

The hit-and-run happened around 3:15 p.m. on Oct. 20 on Loomis Road north of Heg Park Road.

The 27-year-old man who was riding his bicycle at the time was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Deputies searched the area for the striking vehicle after the crash — described as a metallic blue Chevy or GMC pickup truck.

The arrest was made Sunday, Oct. 27.