‘Very powerful:’ Song combating domestic violence debuts at Sojourner Family Peace Center

MILWAUKEE — It’s a video that’s being shared all across social media and debuted just days ago at Sojourner Family Peace Center. The track helps recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Local artists collaborated trying to stop an issue that’s affecting families nationwide.

“Everybody needs to see this,” said Tracey Dent, executive producer. “This is very powerful.”

Young eyes witnessing love turn to danger. Scenes of domestic violence being played out on camera depicting what goes on in homes every day.

“It definitely brought back a lot of memories,” said Serita Campbell, engineer, singer and songwriter.

Campbell helped channel her pain with the hope of healing others.

“It made me realize hopefully I can make a difference with these situations by even sharing my testimony and things that happened to me in this song, so hopefully other people may be able to escape from this situation,” said Campbell.

Pastor Rodney Campbell played the role of the abuser. He says the video “Break The Cycle” is meant to reach both the victim and the aggressor.

“It is our desire that we bring enlightenment to our community,” said Campbell. “Trying to bring unity to the community and bring back the love we used to have in our community.”

Quinlan Bishop, songwriter, producer and singer, wrote words that will ring in your head.

“I wanted to craft the hook to be a call to action as well as raising awareness,” said Bishop.

The video features visuals that encourage stopping the generational cycle of abuse.

“We have to take action now before it’s too late,” said Bishop. “There are a lot of lives at stake. I want people to see this whether you’re a victim or an offender. Go get the help that you need.”

Partnering with Sojourner Family Peace Center, the creators of the track are hoping to spark conversation and solutions.

“They’re going to use this video as an educational tool,” said Dent.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there are resources available. To learn more, click HERE.