× ‘Bring it on!’ West Bend DPW crews, residents prepare for up to 2 inches of snow

WEST BEND — The first snow of the season approached southeast Wisconsin days before Halloween, with the National Weather Service issuing a winter weather advisory for Dodge and Fond du Lac counties Monday, Oct. 28. While the first sign of winter can be scary, it’s no big deal if you’re prepared.

While just about everyone FOX6 News spoke with on Monday agreed it was far too early to be talking about snow, but the FOX6 Weather Experts said up to two inches of snow could fall in the area.

Officials with the West Bend Department of Public Works kept a close eye on radar.

“It’s way too early!” said Bill Kissinger of West Bend. “Should be after Thanksgiving when we get the snow.”

The FOX6 Weather Experts said counties to the north and west were on track to see the first official snowfall of the season Monday night and Tuesday morning.

The forecast drew mixed reactions in the county Monday.

“I’m happy for it,” said a West Bend resident. “Bring it on!”

“We hope this a short-term snowfall event for us,” said Doug Neumann, director of the West Bend Department of Public Works.

Neumann said the forecast got their attention.

“That one to two inches can turn into three and four,” said Neumann. “Storm tracks change.”

He said the ground was likely too warm for anything to stick around but worried the forecast would disrupt leaf collection and city projects.

“Fortunately, our trucks and our equipment is ready to go at a moment’s notice,” said Neumann.

The shift in weather came at a time when many were still enjoying the fall colors — not fully prepared for the transition to winter.

“Just cutting down flowers and mulching them, getting them ready for winter,” said Kissinger. “There’s nothing we can do about it. It’s Wisconsin.”