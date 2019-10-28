× Brookfield, Wisconsin ranks No. 8 among Top 20 small cities in America

BROOKFIELD — Brookfield, Wisconsin was ranked No. 8 on a list of the “Top 20 Small Cities in America,” put together by WalletHub.

WalletHub officials compared more than 1,200 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 across 42 key indicators of livability ranging from housing costs, to school-system quality, to restaurants per capita, according to a news release. This, with U.S. Census Bureau data showing that suburban population growth outpaced city growth in 2018.

Below is the full list of the Top 20 Small Cities in America:

Top 20 Small Cities in America 1. Leawood, Kan. 11. Needham, Mass. 2. Brentwood, Tenn. 12. Leesburg, Va. 3. Sammamish, Wash. 13. Princeton, N.J. 4. Melrose, Mass. 14. Southlake, Texas 5. Carmel, Ind. 15. Dublin, Ohio 6. Lexington, Mass. 16. Newton, Ma. 7. Milton, Mass. 17. Castle Rock, Colo. 8. Brookfield, Wis. 18. Arlington, Mass. 9. Fair Lawn, N.J. 19. Littleton, Colo. 10. Cedar Park, Texas 20. Franklin, Tenn.

CLICK HERE to view the complete list, along with charts showing which cities have the highest and lowest housing cost, homeownership rates, percentage of the population living in poverty, income growth, percentage of the population with at least a high school diploma, percentage of insured, average weekly work hours, restaurants per capita, coffee shops per capita, and crime rate.