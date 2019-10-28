Brushing your teeth isn’t always a good idea — a dentist explains why

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- This week kids are going to eat enough candy to make dentists everywhere cringe. But sugar sweets aren't the only thing that's bad for your teeth! Dr. Donald Gundlach with Dental Associates joins Real Milwaukee with foods that pose problems for your pearly whites.

There are many different foods and drinks we consume every day that are highly acidic. Consuming foods high in acid can affect our teeth over time.

According to the University of Illinois at Chicago College of Dentistry, there are over 300 types of bacteria living in our mouths. When we consume acidic food and drink, these bacteria mix with acid and sugars to erode tooth enamel— something that is irreversible. However, we can minimize the damage acid causes to teeth by consuming acidic food and drink in moderation and also following an established oral health routine.

Acidic Foods (A pH of 0 is highly acidic, a pH of 7 is neutral, and 14 is most basic)

• Grapefruit, oranges, and lemons

• Pickles

• Cranberries

• Tomatoes & tomato products (pasta sauce, ketchup, salsa, hot sauce)

• Coffee

• Alcohol (wine)

• Soda (regular and diet)

• Sports/energy drinks

• Sour candies

• Balsamic vinegar (salad dressings). Not only is it acidic and can erode enamel, but it can also stain teeth