Deff-initely Milwaukee: Inside ‘Hamilton’ with 2 stars of the hit show

MILWAUKEE — Hamilton is a Broadway sensation and it’s finally arrived in Milwaukee. In this special bonus episode of Deff-initely Milwaukee, Carl Deffenbaugh chats with two of the stars — Ta’Rea Campbell and Elijaf Malcomb.

The pair stopped by the FOX6 studios to share great stories about Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom Jr., what it takes to physically perform the lightning-quick lyrics and how they make the most of tour life –- including what they’ve enjoyed about Milwaukee so far.