× Fort Atkinson company recalls more than 4,000 pounds of beef patties that could be contaminated

FORT ATKINSON — Fort Atkinson-based OSI Industries, LLC. recalled approximately 4,218 pounds of ready-to-eat beef patty products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Monday, Oct. 28.

The frozen, ready-to-eat beef patty items were produced on Aug. 10, 2019.

The following products are subject to recall:

38-lb. bulk lined boxes of frozen, ready-to-eat “CHAR-BROILED BEEF PATTIES (CARAMEL COLOR ADDED)” with lot code 22219.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 1300” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to firms that further process the product in Iowa and Wisconsin.

The problem was discovered during further processing activities at another federal establishment.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in freezers of firms that further process the product. Further processing firms that have purchased the product are urged not to distribute them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.