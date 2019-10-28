Hosting a spooky get-together? Meijer has everything you need to prep for Halloween this year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE --Whether you’re hosting a spooky get-together, dressing up for a costume party, or trick-or-treating in the neighborhood, Meijer has everything you need to prep for Halloween this year. Meijer store director, Steve Talbert, joins FOX6 WakeUp with some last-minute ways to get ready to scare up some fun.

DÉCOR

Whether you like spooky Halloween parties or classic family-friendly themes, Meijer has the assortment of party décor and tableware to meet customers' needs.

At Meijer, you’ll find everything from mugs, hand soap dispensers, pillows, kitchen towels, and other home décor pieces, all decked out in Halloween themes!

Decorations like these are easy yet make a big impact. They can quickly turn your home from every day to Halloween/Harvest ready.

BAKING

Halloween-themed baking continues to grow in popularity.

There are many new Halloween cupcake and cookie mixes in the baking aisle this year. The mixes come with molds or decorations. Cookie cutters are popular for every holiday!

Decorating is fun for the whole family with cookie cutters, candy eyeballs, and frosting in Halloween colors.

COSTUMES