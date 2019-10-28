Hosting a spooky get-together? Meijer has everything you need to prep for Halloween this year

MILWAUKEE --Whether you’re hosting a spooky get-together, dressing up for a costume party, or trick-or-treating in the neighborhood, Meijer has everything you need to prep for Halloween this year. Meijer store director, Steve Talbert, joins FOX6 WakeUp with some last-minute ways to get ready to scare up some fun.
DÉCOR
- Whether you like spooky Halloween parties or classic family-friendly themes, Meijer has the assortment of party décor and tableware to meet customers' needs.
- At Meijer, you’ll find everything from mugs, hand soap dispensers, pillows, kitchen towels, and other home décor pieces, all decked out in Halloween themes!
- Decorations like these are easy yet make a big impact. They can quickly turn your home from every day to Halloween/Harvest ready.
BAKING
- Halloween-themed baking continues to grow in popularity.
- There are many new Halloween cupcake and cookie mixes in the baking aisle this year. The mixes come with molds or decorations. Cookie cutters are popular for every holiday!
- Decorating is fun for the whole family with cookie cutters, candy eyeballs, and frosting in Halloween colors.
COSTUMES
- Popular costumes for adults this year are centered around DIY and build-your-own trends. If you’re feeling adventurous and creative, grab all the materials you need to create a one-of-a-kind masterpiece!
- For the hassle-free option, check out new ponchos and "over the clothes" items, like the Ketchup and Mustard couples costume, or the cow poncho.
- Let’s not forget about our four-legged friends! New this year, Meijer has expanded the pet costume selection to offer XL costumes so large dog breeds don’t miss out on the Halloween fun! Like this cute hot dog!
- For the kids, there are plenty of classics that never go out of style, but there is something for every movie lover this year, like Toy Story, Avengers, Incredibles, and Frozen.
- Your infants and toddlers deserve a cute costume, too! Costumes in this age range have expanded this year to include more infant-sized costumes in the ever-popular football, bumblebee, pumpkin, giraffe, and unicorn.