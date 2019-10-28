Winter weather advisory issued for Dodge, Fond du Lac counties through Tuesday morning

‘It’s a bad dream:’ Family of subcontractor electrocuted on the job seeks answers in his death

Posted 10:00 pm, October 28, 2019

GREENFIELD — The family of a man electrocuted on the job laid him to rest on Monday, Oct. 28, nearly a week after the Milwaukee man died. As they honored his life, his family continued to seek answers in his death.

Miguel Aburto, 36, died while working as a subcontractor. He was electrocuted behind a business near S. 84th Street and W. Layton Avenue on Tuesday morning., Oct. 22.

His family said they’re heartbroken and cannot understand why he lost his life.

Contractor electrocuted in Greenfield“We don’t want this to happen to anybody else,” said Luis Calix Aburto, Miguel’s cousin. “We are in so much pain because he was a good guy — a very good guy.”

Miguel Aburto was in a bucket truck, working as a subcontractor for Spectrum when the bucket struck power lines. A co-worker was injured.

“I feel like it’s something, honestly, that shouldn’t of even happened,” said Abraham Aburto, Miguel’s cousin.

His family said they cannot understand how a day at work turned deadly. As an investigation into his death continued, loved ones gathered in Grafton hours after his funeral to show support for his wife and children.

“Such a hard worker,” said Abraham Aburto. “Loved his family. Always wanted to do anything for his family. He would work every single day, as much as he could to provide for his family, and now, he’s finally resting.”

“It’s something like a bad dream and you just want to wake up,” said Luis Calix Aburto.

Federal investigators were looking into Aburto’s death, with OSHA leading the investigation.

Meanwhile, family set up a GoFundMe.com account to help pay funeral expenses.

