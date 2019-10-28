× Portillo’s waiving delivery fees on orders $10 or more through Nov. 10

GREENFIELD — Portillo’s is waiving delivery fees on orders $10 or more at all locations from Monday, Oct. 28 through Sunday, Nov. 10.

According to a press release, for customers looking to feed their trick-or-treating crew, Portillo’s offers a variety of delivery catering options, including the brand’s Fast Packs.

Fast Pack orders provide 8-24 servings of ready-to-eat sandwiches, salads, and sides with condiments packaged separately. Menu options include Portillo’s Chicago-style Hot Dogs, Italian Beef and sausage sandwiches, chopped salad, fries, and Portillo’s famous Chocolate Cake.

Customers can redeem their free delivery from Portillo’s by placing an order on portillos.com or via Portillo’s dedicated app, available for download online via iTunes or Android.