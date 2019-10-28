Prosecutors: Driver accused of hitting bicyclist in Racine County admitted to drinking during Packers game

RACINE COUNTY — A Waterford man accused in connection with a hit-and-run crash that happened on Oct. 20 in the Town of Norway in Racine County said he had one beer at a bar while watching the Green Bay Packers game before going for a drive towards Wind Lake.

Keith Miller, 40, faces one count of hit-and-run, causing injury for the crash that happened around 3:15 p.m.

The crash happened on S. Loomis Road near Heg Park Road and involved a pickup truck and the bicyclist.

When first responders arrived on scene, a criminal complaint said the bicyclist was found lying in the ditch line with injuries — but conscious and breathing. The bicyclist said the truck that hit him took off southbound on Loomis towards Heg Park. The bicyclist said he was headed north on Loomis in the southbound lanes when he saw the pickup truck and attempted to get off the roadway so the truck could pass. Instead, he said the truck veered towards him, and the right side of the truck hit him. The impact resulted in the passenger side mirror being ripped off the truck. It was found on the scene. The bicyclist told investigators the pickup truck’s driver seemed distracted and appeared to be bent over, looking for something, or possibly on his phone.

A witness offered a description of the pickup truck and said the driver slowed slightly after the crash, before speeding off.

On Oct. 27, a witness said a vehicle was spotted in the Town of Norway matching the description of the striking vehicle in this incident. A license plate number was obtained, and investigators learned it was registered to Miller. Investigators went to Miller’s home, where they found the truck parked in the driveway.

According to the complaint, Miller said he had been home all day on Oct. 20 and never left. He said he had no idea how his truck got damaged, even when pressed by investigators. Eventually, though, the complaint said Miller revealed he went to “What About Linda’s” on Beach Drive in Waterford around 11 a.m. on Oct. 20, where he said he had one Miller High Life beer while watching the Green Bay Packers game. He said when he left the bar, he drove towards Wind Lake, but could not remember what roads he took. He said he hit something while trying to remove a cigarette from the carton. He said after the crash, he didn’t see anyone and wasn’t sure what he hit. He said he “freaked out” and drove home, where he watched TV. He admitted he did not call 911, nor did he report the crash to his insurance — indicating he planned to pay for the damage to his truck out-of-pocket.

Miller was in court for his initial appearance on Oct. 28. Probable cause was found for further proceedings, and a $2,000 signature bond was set. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Nov. 13.