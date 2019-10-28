× Recognize him? Police seek man wanted for theft of baby formula from Pick ‘n Save

MENOMONEE FALLS — Police in Menomonee Falls on Monday, Oct. 28 asked for help identifying a man wanted for stealing baby formula from Pick ‘n Save on Appleton Avenue.

The theft happened on Monday, Oct. 21 around 3:15 p.m.

Police said the man, described as black with light skin, wearing an American flag patterned winter hat, gray jacket, and black pants entered the grocery store and stole the formula.

He used a reusable shopping bag and his jacket to conceal the merchandise and left the store — fleeing in a gray Mitsubishi Mirage.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police, or, to make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.