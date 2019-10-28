× Sheriff: Concerned citizen reported reckless driving, resulting in man’s arrest for 8th OWI in Kenosha County

KENOSHA COUNTY — A Salem Lakes man was arrested for his eighth OWI offense Saturday night, Oct. 26 in Kenosha County.

Officials with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to a report of reckless driving shortly before 10 p.m.

A concerned citizen advised a Honda Accord was all over the roadway near County Highway W and State Highway 50.

A traffic stop was conducted and an investigation resulted in the arrest of the driver.

The following charges were filed against Michael Hess, 46, on Monday, Oct. 28:

OWI, seventh, eighth, or ninth

Operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration (seventh, eighth, or ninth)

Operating while revoked (revocation due to alcohol/controlled substance/refusal)

Ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order

He also received numerous traffic citations.

He made his initial appearance in court on Monday. Cash bond was set at $25,000, and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Nov. 5.