Sheriff: Concerned citizen reported reckless driving, resulting in man’s arrest for 8th OWI in Kenosha County
KENOSHA COUNTY — A Salem Lakes man was arrested for his eighth OWI offense Saturday night, Oct. 26 in Kenosha County.
Officials with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to a report of reckless driving shortly before 10 p.m.
A concerned citizen advised a Honda Accord was all over the roadway near County Highway W and State Highway 50.
A traffic stop was conducted and an investigation resulted in the arrest of the driver.
The following charges were filed against Michael Hess, 46, on Monday, Oct. 28:
- OWI, seventh, eighth, or ninth
- Operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration (seventh, eighth, or ninth)
- Operating while revoked (revocation due to alcohol/controlled substance/refusal)
- Ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violate court order
He also received numerous traffic citations.
He made his initial appearance in court on Monday. Cash bond was set at $25,000, and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Nov. 5.