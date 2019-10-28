× Sheriff releases description of vehicle sought in 3rd freeway shooting in less than 2 weeks

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County sheriff’s officials on Monday, Oct. 28 released a description of the vehicle sought in connection with a shooting that closed I-43 Sunday night, Oct. 27 — the third such incident in less than two weeks.

The shooting was non-fatal, and happened shortly before 8 p.m., north of Silver Spring Drive.

The incident was reported by a driver whose minivan had sustained damage to the front driver-side window. No injuries were reported.

Sheriff’s officials said investigators were seeking information regarding a small beige or silver sedan with small, round headlights, which was reported to have been flashing its high-beams while traveling on southbound I-43 north of Silver Spring Drive.

Individuals traveling on southbound I-43 south of Mequon Road between 7:45 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Sunday may have information useful to investigators.

Any pertinent information should be communicated to Milwaukee County dispatch at 414-278-4788. Tips may be submitted anonymously through the MCSO Mobile App, available on Android and iOS.