TMZ Sports: Usain Bolt says he'd be up for an NFL career 'if Aaron Rodgers called'

GREEN BAY — If Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers or New England Patriots QB Tom Brady are in need of a 6’5″ receiver who runs a 4.2 40-yard dash — Usain Bolt said give him a call.

TMZ Sports spoke with the 33-year-old Bolt, the most decorated Olympic sprinter ever in New York City and asked him whether he would be up for an NFL career since he is now retired.

He told TMZ Sports yes, but with a caveat. It must be with Green Bay or New England.