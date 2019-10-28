US Marshals hope you can help them locate 4 sex offenders not complying with Sex Offender Registry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- U.S. Marshals hope you can help find four men with nothing in common but the crimes that put them behind bars. The U.S Marshals Fugitive Task Force needs your help locating four sex offenders not in compliance with the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry.

Aaron Isaiah Watts, 30

There are two warrants for his arrest. He’s a lifetime registrant with the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry.

"He was convicted of second-degree sexual assault of a child, and it was a 12- to 15-year-old female acquaintance," the deputy U.S. Marshal on the case said.

Watts stands 5'6" tall and weighs 175 pounds.

He has tattoos on his arms that say, “Love some, trust none. There’s also a scar on his back from a previous stab wound.

His whereabouts have been unknown since March 2019.

Michael Reichart, 48

There are two warrants for his arrest. He’s a lifetime registrant with the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry.

“That stems from a first-degree sexual assault of a child," the deputy U.S. Marshal said. "He was convicted in 2005. It was a female acquaintance under 15 years old."

Reichart stands 5'9" tall and weighs 250 pounds.

He has partially gray hair. He has a scar on his right knee.

“The crime he was convicted of is so serious that the court system believes his whereabouts need to be known at all times,” the deputy U.S. Marshal on the case said.

Ricky Tate, 58

He’s a lifetime registrant with the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry.

He was convicted in 1999 of first-degree sexual assault of a child.

“It was a female family member, under the age of 11," the deputy U.S. Marshal on the case said. "He used verbal threats and hands-on force to commit his crimes."

Tate has been arrested for failing to register before.

“He knows what he’s supposed to do," the deputy U.S. Marshal on the case said. "He just chooses not to do it."

Tate stands 6'4" tall and weighs 210 pounds. He has a visible scar on his forehead.

“His past convictions include narcotics, battery, most recently forgery,” the deputy U.S. Marshal on the case said.

Anthony Miller, 26

Anthony was convicted in 2010 of child enticement. He must register with the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry until 2031.

His whereabouts have been unknown since 2017.

Miller has a criminal history that includes narcotics, battery, and armed robbery. He’s known for carrying a firearm.

“I would consider him armed and dangerous based on his prior history,” the deputy U.S. Marshal on the case said.

Miller stands 6'6" tall and weighs 230 pounds. He has a tattoo on his arm that says, “Tomesia."

He also has a scar on his knee from a gunshot wound.

Any information sent to the U.S. Marshals is strictly anonymous. Anyone with information was asked to please contact the U.S. Marshals Tip Line at 414-297-3707.