× 13 days after 2nd fall in October, former Pres. Jimmy Carter will teach Sunday school in Georgia

PLAINS, Ga. — Turns out, Jimmy Carter will be teaching Sunday school in Plains, Georgia on Nov. 3.

Officials at Maranatha Baptist Church, where the former president has taught for years, announced on Tuesday, Oct. 29 that Carter would indeed be back on Nov. 3, despite an earlier announcement that he would have to miss this week’s session.

“UPDATES: We are proud and relieved to announce President Carter has changed his mind and decided that he feels well enough to teach,” the church wrote on Facebook.” Please join us to welcome him back! We will live stream for those who can’t be with us.”

On Monday night, church officials said that Carter would be taking time to rest and recover after falling in his home in Plains on Oct. 21.

Pastor Tony Lowden said last week that the former President was in “great spirits” and that the two prayed together.

It was Carter’s second fall this month

After his fall on Oct. 21, Carter was admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center for a minor pelvic fracture, Deanna Congileo, director of communications for the Carter Center, said in a statement. On Thursday, Oct. 24 the Carter Center announced that he had been released.

“He is looking forward to continuing to recuperate at his home in Plains, Georgia and thanks everyone for their kind wishes,” Congileo said in a statement.

It was the second time in October that the former president, who turned 95 Oct. 1, took a fall in his home.

Carter fell and hit his head Oct. 6 while getting ready for church, requiring 14 stitches above his brow, but he didn’t let that stop him from heading to Nashville that afternoon for a week of building houses with Habitat for Humanity.