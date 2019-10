Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALLIS -- Four Nathan Hale High School students were arrested Tuesday, Oct. 29 after a fight at the end of the school day. The school is located near 117th Street and Lincoln Avenue.

Police said the altercation involved two groups and turned physical.

Because of the number of students and their behavior, the school resource officer requested assistance, and additional squads responded.

Four students were arrested.

An investigation was ongoing.