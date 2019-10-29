Another round of snow expected on Halloween, measurable amounts possible

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — We just got our first snow of the season but get ready for another round on Halloween! This time it looks like everyone will receive measurable amounts Thursday.

SkyVision giving Burlington and Waukesha almost four inches and along the lakefront could get over an inch of snow.

As we look ahead at the upper atmosphere it’s very promising why we’ll see more additional snow. The current low track is set to swing right to our South which sets us perfectly on the axis of cold air that typically gets the most snow in these types of situations. Although it’s not unheard of to get snow in October, it is quite unique to receive multiple measurable snowfall events during the month of October.

This system will start as rain Wednesday night but transition over to snow and stay as snow for a majority of Thursday. Snow-covered pumpkins won’t last long but it sure will be a cool sight on Halloween!