Details on the Jewish Community Center concert featuring Mandy Patinkin

MILWAUKEE -- The Jewish Community Center welcomes Tony and Emmy-award winning artist Mandy Patinkin to Milwaukee. Chad Tessmer, chief marketing officer of The Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center join FOX6 WakeUp with a preview of the upcoming concert.

About the JCC (website)

At the JCC, we build community – it’s our middle name.

The Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center (JCC) is a non-profit, social services agency serving the entire community with inclusive wellness, education, and community programs. Operating in six unique locations throughout the state of Wisconsin, the JCC creates spaces and opportunities for the entire community to experience values-focused, high-quality services for individuals and families of all backgrounds, abilities, and faiths. Celebrating the diversity of the Jewish community, the JCC serves as a meaningful destination for children and adults in over eighteen unique programmatic areas.

So, what makes the J different? It’s the feeling that you belong here. Knowing that each member is a potential new friend. And a belief that, while each of us is on our own journey, it’s a lot more fun to travel together.