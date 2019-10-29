× ‘Engaging the future:’ Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee partners with MPS ahead of DNC

MILWAUKEE — Most Milwaukee Public Schools students are not old enough to vote or volunteer at the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee in July 2020, but that didn’t stop the Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee from listening to what they had to say on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

Host Committee members said they want to hold the convention not just in Milwaukee, but with Milwaukee, and a partnership with MPS gave students the chance to be a part of it.

“It may not fix everything, but it’s a start,” said a student.

The MPS students had a lot to say about their community, things they’re proud of, and things that need to change.

“It affects everybody,” said a student.

As the students spoke, members of the Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee paid close attention.

“You got this,” said a committee member. “You’re going to grow up to be a great ambassador.”

Committee President Liz Gilbert, a teacher by trade, launched the partnership with MPS as a way to give back and get in touch.

“To make sure we are leaving a lasting legacy in this community,” said Gilbert. “What better way to do that than by engaging the future of this city.”

Segregation, climate change, and gun violence were issues on the list of student concerns. Equally important was their desire to be heard despite not being old enough to vote.

“Everything you say matters, but when you say it to people, it depends on if they care,” said Christian Goloop. If feel like these guys care, yeah.”

Committee members said in order to build a strong community partnership, everyone needs a seat at the table.

“If our kids can’t see it, it’s hard for them to recognize they can be a part of this,” said Juan Baez, MPS principal.

Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee officials said events like this would be hosted once a month at different MPS schools in an effort to reach as many students a possible before the convention July 13-16, 2020.