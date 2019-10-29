× ‘I’m gone get you:’ Probation for mother accused of pulling gun on her own son outside MPS school

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee mother accused of pulling a handgun on her own 16-year-old son outside Carmen High School of Science and Technology in February pleaded guilty Tuesday, Oct. 29 and was sentenced to probation.

Shamika Parks entered the guilty plea to one count of possession of a firearm on the grounds of a school.

Parks was then sentenced to serve 12 months in the House of Correction, which was stayed, and she was placed on probation for 24 months, with a review hearing scheduled for Feb. 7. She was also sentenced to 60 days in the House of Correction, which was stayed pending that February review hearing. Finally, she was sentenced to serve 40 hours of community service.

A charge of disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon was dismissed as a result of the plea deal.

According to the criminal complaint, on Feb. 19, officers responded to Carmen High School of Science and Technology for a complaint of a subject with a gun. The officer spoke with the school’s principal who stated a random locker search turned up tobacco products and a Taser in the locker of a 15-year-old student. The principal summoned the teenage girl to the office — and notified the girl’s mother, Shamika Parks.

The complaint said around 11:30 a.m., Parks arrived at the school. She was “upset and yelling at (the girl) and asking who the tobacco products belonged to. (The girl) told her that the tobacco products, in fact, belonged to (the girl’s) brother.” The 16-year-old boy was also brought into the office. When the boy arrived, the complaint said “Parks declared that she needed to leave before she hit (the boy). (The boy) exited the office and Parks followed after.”

The complaint said as the teenage boy was walking through the school, Parks followed and was yelling “I’m gone get you. I’m gone (expletive) you up.” The boy walked into a classroom — which was then cleared of students.

The boy attempted to leave the school — and was pursued by the dean of students and assistant dean. They were attempting to calm the boy down. At that point, the complaint said the dean “observed Parks exit the building through the main entrance, accompanied by (the girl).” Parks apparently took her purse back from the girl, reached in and “retrieved a black handgun and a magazine. Parks inserted the magazine into the handgun and approached (the boy), before changing directions and getting into her vehicle and leaving.”

Patricia Hoben, the CEO and head of schools for Carmen issued this statement on the matter:

“Within a few hours of the incident and before the end of the school day, we sent a notice to school parents via email, auto-call and text message. We were not wanting to alarm parents thinking they had to rush to school to pick up their students because the incident happened outside of the building, was over, and there was no threat to students. Also, we needed law enforcement to conclude their investigation of any weapon the mother actually had in her possession at the time of the threat. Until FOX6 News contacted us about the district attorney’s report we had no information on the conclusions of the police investigation.”