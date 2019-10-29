‘It’s way too early:’ 1st snowfall of the season gives a taste of winter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON COUNTY -- The first snow of the season continued to fall in parts of southeast Wisconsin early Tuesday morning, Oct. 29 -- with West Bend receiving at least an inch of snow.

Officials with the West Bend Department of Public Works kept a close eye on the radar.

"It's way too early!" said Bill Kissinger of West Bend. "Should be after Thanksgiving when we get the snow."

5:15 AM Radar Update - Snow is ending quickly this morning. Untreated roads and sidewalks may have slick spots. #swiwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/PirjLCPK6n — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMKX) October 29, 2019

Doug Neumann, director of the West Bend Department of Public Works, is worried the forecast would disrupt leaf collection and city projects.

"Fortunately, our trucks and our equipment is ready to go at a moment's notice," said Neumann.

The FOX6 Weather Experts say the early morning snow will end by 7a.m. then partial clearing with some afternoon sunny breaks. Showers will return Wednesday, Oct. 30 mixing with snow at times.

More rain and snow Thursday and getting windy.

