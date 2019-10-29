× Las Vegas police K-9 stabbed multiple times during standoff with knife-wielding man

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas police on Tuesday, Oct. 29 said a K-9 officer stabbed multiple times during a standoff early Saturday, Oct. 26 was recovering — and identified the man accused in the attack.

Police said K-9 Hunter was doing well two days after being stabbed in the neck and would continue to have check-ups to monitor his progress.

Authorities identified the suspect as Joseph Arquilla. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center, police said.

Police said they were lucky the attacker’s blade broke at some point during the assault when it struck the dog’s collar. This made it harder for the knife to penetrate Hunter’s skin.

K-9 Hunter has been on the job for seven years, and police said if recovery goes well, he would be back in service in a few weeks.

Hunter was stabbed multiple times after police said a man climbed onto the roof of a business located in the 7300 block of South Eastern Avenue near Warm Springs Avenue.

According to police, the incident began at around 12:26 a.m. Saturday when the man, who was armed with a knife, refused to come down.

SWAT and negotiators were called to the scene.

Traffic was shut down in all directions at the intersection and the incident ended at around 5:45 a.m. when officers utilized Hunter to take the man down.

That is when, officials said, the dog was stabbed.

The K-9 was transported to a veterinary hospital in serious condition but was expected to survive.