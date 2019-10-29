MPD involved in search for Curtis Thompson, missing since Oct. 21

Posted 11:40 am, October 29, 2019, by , Updated at 11:41AM, October 29, 2019

Curtis Thompson

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have a missing persons report for Curtis Thompson — missing since Monday, Oct. 21.

Thompson, who goes by the nickname “Curt,” was last seen walking around 18th and Wells in Milwaukee around 5:45 p.m. last Monday.

Thompson has medical conditions such as chronic asthma and bipolar disorder. There is a concern as he has not taken his medication in days — and has not been to work or home since Oct. 18.

Curtis Thompson

Curtis is described as a male, black, about 5’6″ tall and weighing 155 pounds. He was last seen wearing an Army fatigue bucket hat, black long-sleeve shirt and dark tan pants.

If you have information about Thompson’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.