MPD involved in search for Curtis Thompson, missing since Oct. 21

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have a missing persons report for Curtis Thompson — missing since Monday, Oct. 21.

Thompson, who goes by the nickname “Curt,” was last seen walking around 18th and Wells in Milwaukee around 5:45 p.m. last Monday.

Thompson has medical conditions such as chronic asthma and bipolar disorder. There is a concern as he has not taken his medication in days — and has not been to work or home since Oct. 18.

Curtis is described as a male, black, about 5’6″ tall and weighing 155 pounds. He was last seen wearing an Army fatigue bucket hat, black long-sleeve shirt and dark tan pants.

If you have information about Thompson’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department.