National Weather Service: Snowfall totals for season’s 1st snowfall, Oct. 28-29, 2019

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the season’s first snowstorm that impacted southeast Wisconsin on Monday, Oct. 28 into Tuesday, Oct. 29. Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin.

NOTE: Totals are updated as new data is gathered.

  • Waterloo, 3.8
  • Baraboo, 3.8
  • Horicon, 3.7
  • Beaver Dam, 3.5
  • Lomira, 3.5
  • Taycheedah. 3.5
  • Columbus, 3.5
  • Monroe, 3.5
  • Mount Horeb, 3.2
  • New Glarus, 3.1
  • Jefferson, 3
  • Theresa, 3
  • Madison, 3
  • Fond du Lac, 2.8
  • Watertown, 2.7
  • New Holstein, 2.2
  • Oconomowoc, 2
  • Kewaskum, 2
  • Elkhart Lake, 2
  • Sullivan, 1.5
  • Merton, 1
  • Menomonee Falls, 0.5
