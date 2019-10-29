National Weather Service: Snowfall totals for season’s 1st snowfall, Oct. 28-29, 2019
MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the season’s first snowstorm that impacted southeast Wisconsin on Monday, Oct. 28 into Tuesday, Oct. 29. Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin.
CLICK HERE to view a snowfall totals map from the National Weather Service
NOTE: Totals are updated as new data is gathered.
- Waterloo, 3.8
- Baraboo, 3.8
- Horicon, 3.7
- Beaver Dam, 3.5
- Lomira, 3.5
- Taycheedah. 3.5
- Columbus, 3.5
- Monroe, 3.5
- Mount Horeb, 3.2
- New Glarus, 3.1
- Jefferson, 3
- Theresa, 3
- Madison, 3
- Fond du Lac, 2.8
- Watertown, 2.7
- New Holstein, 2.2
- Oconomowoc, 2
- Kewaskum, 2
- Elkhart Lake, 2
- Sullivan, 1.5
- Merton, 1
- Menomonee Falls, 0.5