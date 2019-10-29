× National Weather Service: Snowfall totals for season’s 1st snowfall, Oct. 28-29, 2019

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the season’s first snowstorm that impacted southeast Wisconsin on Monday, Oct. 28 into Tuesday, Oct. 29. Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin.

CLICK HERE to view a snowfall totals map from the National Weather Service

NOTE: Totals are updated as new data is gathered.