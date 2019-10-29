Police: 2 arrested after cellphone store robbery led to pursuit ending in crash in West Allis

WEST ALLIS — A pursuit ended in a crash after a cellphone store robbery in West Allis on Tuesday morning, Oct. 29.

Police said around 11:40 a.m., officers responded to the T-Mobile store on S. 108th Street near Greenfield Avenue, where police said offenders entered the store, displayed a handgun, and stole cellphones.

Police: 2 arrested after cellphone store robbery led to pursuit ending in crash in West AllisThey fled in a vehicle, which was located by officers leaving the area.

A pursuit ended in a crash near 37th Street and Greenfield Avenue — where one male was arrested.

A second person fled but was located and arrested.

An investigation was ongoing.

