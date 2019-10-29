Recognize them? Milwaukee police need your help to ID armed robbery suspects

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for your help to identify suspects wanted in an armed robbery which occurred near 29th and Highland on Sunday evening, Oct. 20. 

Suspect # 1 is described as a male, African American, 18 to 22 years old, 5’8″ to 5’11” tall with a slender build and low haircut. He was last seen wearing a red, puffy zip-up jacket with a UW-Madison “W” logo over the left breast. He also had on tight-fitting blue or gray jeans with black shoes. He was armed with a dark-colored semi-automatic pistol. 

Suspect #2 is described as a male, African American, 18 to 22 years old, 5’8″ to 5’11” tall with a high fade haircut. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with ripped, stonewashed blue jeans, and black and white shoes.  He was armed with a dark semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine. 

Suspect #3 is described as a male, African American, 18 to 22 years old, 5’10” to 6′ tall with a slender build. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt with a white zipper down the middle and white drawstrings on the hood. He was also had on ripped stonewashed blue jeans and black shoes. 

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a dark-colored minivan. 

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.

