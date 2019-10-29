× Red kettle season is almost here: Salvation Army seeks volunteer bell ringers

MILWAUKEE– The Salvation Army of Milwaukee noted on Tuesday, Oct. 29 that in just 17 days, bell ringers will be out in full force. Donations at the following events will benefit The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County’s Red Kettle Campaign. The news release says locally, 87 cents of every dollar raised is used to support more than 80 programs and services in Milwaukee County.

Below is a list of Salvation Army events set for this coming holiday season:

Red Kettle Kickoff

When/Where: 7 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 15 at the Milwaukee Public Market, 400 N Water St., Milwaukee

7 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 15 at the Milwaukee Public Market, 400 N Water St., Milwaukee Details: Join us for a free pancake breakfast as we celebrate the beginning of the Red Kettle Campaign. This is a first-come, first-served event. Gift bags will be offered to the first 50 guests. Bell ringing sign-ups will also be available. Volunteer to ring bells at Registertoring.com.

Join us for a free pancake breakfast as we celebrate the beginning of the Red Kettle Campaign. This is a first-come, first-served event. Gift bags will be offered to the first 50 guests. Bell ringing sign-ups will also be available. Volunteer to ring bells at Registertoring.com. Register: Event is free but registration is encouraged online at http://salar.my/MfqbRi

The Big Brass Blast

When/Where: 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16 at Southridge Mall, 5300 S 76th St., Greendale

3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16 at Southridge Mall, 5300 S 76th St., Greendale Details: Brass musicians will gather to perform several traditional Christmas songs. Any brass musician over age 16 is eligible to participate.

Brass musicians will gather to perform several traditional Christmas songs. Any brass musician over age 16 is eligible to participate. Register: Event is free but registration is encouraged online at salar.my/CcuyH1

Spend Black Friday with The Red Kettles

When/Where: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Black Friday, Nov. 29 at Southridge Mall, 5300 S 76th St., Greendale

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Black Friday, Nov. 29 at Southridge Mall, 5300 S 76th St., Greendale Details: Salvation Army representatives will be stationed at the center of the mall and will have a few of activities and special appearances planned for Black Friday shoppers. There will also be kettles in the mall for donations, balloon artists, and an Angel Tree, where shoppers can grab a tag from a Christmas tree and purchase a new toy for a child in need.

30th Annual Christmas Family Feast

When/Where: 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 25 at the Wisconsin Center, 400 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee

11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 25 at the Wisconsin Center, 400 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee Details: Christmas Family Feast is free and open to the public! This is the largest event hosted by The Salvation Army on Christmas Day in the country. About 1,400 volunteers typically help serve more than 8,000 people. Sign up to volunteer online here .