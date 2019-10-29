× Sargento Foods presents $55,800 donation to Hunger Task Force to combat hunger

MILWAUKEE –Sargento Foods Inc., in partnership with the Milwaukee Brewers, has donated $55,800 to the Hunger Task Force in Milwaukee as a part of the annual Double Helping for Hunger program.

According to a press release, as the Official Cheese of the Milwaukee Brewers, Sargento donates $200 to Hunger Task Force for every double the Brewers hit at home or away during the regular season. At the conclusion 2019 season, the Brewers hit a total of 279 doubles. Previously, donations only took place for doubles that were hit during home games.

Sargento launched Double Helping for Hunger in 2018 and since has raised more than $80,000 to help alleviate hunger in Wisconsin.