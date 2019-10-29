Silver Alert issued for 75-year-old man missing from Oshkosh

Posted 8:55 pm, October 29, 2019, by , Updated at 08:56PM, October 29, 2019

William MoyleOSHKOSH — A Silver Alert was issued for a 75-year-old man missing from Oshkosh.

Authorities said William Moyle was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29. He was supposed to go to a medical supply store in Oshkosh to get a CPAP machine. It’s unclear whether he ever arrived. As of 8 p.m., he had not returned home.

Moyle was described as white, standing 5’10” tall and weighing 225 pounds with white hair (balding) and brown eyes.

He could be in a tan 2012 Toyota Camry with Wisconsin license plate number 888 WXY — with an Ireland decal in the back window.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police.

