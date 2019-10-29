× ‘That obstacle is gone:’ Greendale superintendent resigns over personal use of district credit card

GREENDALE — Greendale Schools Superintendent Gary Kiltz resigned Monday night, Oct. 28 after making personal purchases on the district’s dime. An investigation revealed he was using his district-issued credit card for personal items. Some parents said his resignation came with change badly needed in the district.

The Greendale Board of Education said a “violation of trust” prompted the board to request the superintendent’s resignation after an investigation documented a pattern of his use of district-issued credit card for personal purchases.

“While the request for resignation is not reflective of Dr. Kiltz’s performance, his actions are a violation of the trust between the office of the superintendent and the public,” said Joe Crapitto, Greendale Board of Education president in a statement.

“He’s gone,” said Nat Godley, Greendale High School parent. “That obstacle is gone.”

Kiltz resignation came one week after he announced the district would move forward with an action plan creating a more inclusive environment for students.

“I think we long saw him as an obstacle to progress in the area of equity,” said Godley.

Godley said various incidents involving racist behavior and language among students inspired him and other parents to spearhead P.A.G.E — Parents Advocating for Greendale Equality. The group criticized Kiltz for skipping a district meeting Oct. 18 to discuss the plan before the decision Monday, Oct. 21 to move forward with it — questioning his commitment to the issue.

“Symbolically, it lacked a lot to not have the chief of the district present for such an important effort,” said Godley.

District officials would not reveal how much money Kiltz spent on personal purchases, but FOX6 News was told Kiltz agreed to reimburse the district.

Multiple attempts to contact him Tuesday, Oct. 29 were not successful.

Meanwhile, officials announced the district would be led by Kim Amidzich, director of curriculum and instruction, in the interim.