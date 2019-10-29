× World Series: Washington Nationals force Game 7 with another road win

HOUSTON — In a World Series where neither team has won a home game, the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals are headed to a deciding Game 7 after yet another team won a road game.

The Nationals, powered by slugger Anthony Rendon’s five RBIs and Stephen Strasburg’s pitching, forced a final game with a 7-2 victory over the host Astros on Tuesday night, Oct. 29.

This is the first time the visiting team has won each of the first six World Series games.

The deciding contest is scheduled for Wednesday at Houston’s Minute Maid Park. The game will begin at 7:08 p.m. (8:08 p.m. ET).

Rendon hit one of the Nationals three home runs and also had an RBI single in the first and a two-run double in the ninth.

Strasburg was brilliant, striking out seven in 8 2/3 innings and shutting out the Astros’ after they scored two runs in the bottom of the first.

In five starts in the 2019 postseason, Strasburg has notched five wins.