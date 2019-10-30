× Admirals offer free tickets for all veterans, active military personnel for Nov. 1 game

MILWAUKEE — The Admirals announced Wednesday, Oct. 30 that for their 15th consecutive season they will welcome all veterans and active military personnel with tickets for themselves and immediate family members to their home game this Friday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. against the Iowa Wild at Panther Arena, courtesy of USO Wisconsin and United Steel Workers Local 209.

“This is always a special night for us to have these veterans and active military members enjoy one of our games,” said Greenberg. “These men and women and their families have sacrificed so much and this is a very small token of our thanks to them for all they have done.”

In order to claim their free tickets to the game (limit 6), Veterans and active military should visit http://www.milwaukeeadmirals.com/veterans to request their tickets.