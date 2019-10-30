Brewers MVP Christian Yelich tells TMZ Sports, ‘We’re ready to go’ after kneecap fracture

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers will have their MVP back to start next season.

Christian Yelich told TMZ Sports Tuesday, Oct. 29 his fractured kneecap was feeling 100% healthy.

“I’m doing great, man,” Yelich told TMZ. “All good.”

Yelich fractured his kneecap on Sept. 10 when he fouled a pitch off his right leg. TMZ reported there was initial concern the injury could linger into next season.

Yelich who did not require surgery, told TMZ Tuesday he was feeling great and expected to be good to go for the start of spring training.

“We’re ready to go, man,” Yelich told TMZ.

Yelich offered more good news, telling TMZ Sports he and his family had not been impacted by the California wildfires near his home in Thousand Oaks.”We’re all good,” Yelich said.

Yelich could win his second straight NL MVP award in November