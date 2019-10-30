LIVE: Rep. Stubbs, Lt. Gov. Barnes hold news conf. on marijuana decriminalization

Did you know October is National Cheese Month? Tips for making the perfect board

Posted 9:29 am, October 30, 2019, by
MILWAUKEE -- Time is running out to celebrate! Did you know October is National Cheese Month? Metro Market cheese expert, Barbara Jenkins, joins Real Milwaukee with tips for building the perfect board for the upcoming holidays.

