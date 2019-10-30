Dog survived after being hit by car, wedged in grille for 45-minute drive

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. — A dog held on for dear life and survived after being hit by a car in upstate New York.

Police in Rotterdam said the dog escaped her backyard and ran into the street, eventually getting hit and becoming wedged in the car’s grille.

They said the driver drove 45 minutes before discovering Coco whimpering for help.

Police were able to pull Coco to safety, but the dog did suffer some broken bones.

Her owner planned to start a GoFundMe page to help pay for the $4,000 surgery.