‘I will kill you:’ Prosecutors say man shot brother 12 times near 29th and Clybourn after argument

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man stands accused of shooting his own brother a dozen times after a fight on Saturday, Oct. 26. The shooting happened outside the Milwaukee Food Market near 29th Street and Clybourn Street.

Jovanni Walls, 22, faces one count of first-degree reckless injury, use of a dangerous weapon.

The victim, Walls’ brother, was found inside a home near 30th Street and St. Paul Avenue with 12 gunshot wounds. He indicated he lives at the home with his mother, two brothers, and daughter, and his girlfriend and Walls stayed at the home “off and on.” He said his girlfriend cheated on him with Walls, and Walls and his girlfriend had a baby three months prior to the shooting, a criminal complaint said.

On Saturday, the victim said his girlfriend came over with the baby, and they left the home, returning that afternoon. At this point, an argument ensued involving the victim, Walls, and the victim’s girlfriend regarding the baby, prosecutors said. The victim said he left the home and walked toward a bus stop on Wisconsin Avenue, at which point he noticed Walls was following him. The argument continued, and the victim said at one point, he pushed Walls away, saying, “Get the (expletive) out of here.” Walls then pulled out a revolver and fired multiple times at his brother, saying, “I will (expletive) kill you,” according to prosecutors.

The victim told investigators he thought Walls was shooting blanks, but soon felt pain and ran back to the house.

Meanwhile, prosecutors said Walls went into the Milwaukee Food Market and asked that someone call 911.

The complaint said the shooting was captured by surveillance cameras, and the video showed Walls firing outside the store, with a muzzle flash visible.

Prosecutors said shortly after the shooting, Walls returned to the scene and turned himself in. A revolver was recovered from his waistband, prosecutors said.

Walls made his initial appearance in court on Tuesday, Oct. 29. Cash bond was set at $10,000, and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Nov. 6.