Nationwide arrest warrant issued: Police seek 2 boys taken by sex offender father

LAS CRUCES, Calif. — Police in New Mexico on Tuesday, Oct. 29 asked for help locating two missing boys believed taken by their father, who is a sex offender.

According to police, Maverick Ransom, 3, and Orion Ransom, 4, have been missing since Oct. 8.

They were last seen with their father, Clarence Ransom, 52, who picked the boys up from a day care center in Las Cruces.

Police said investigators had reason to believe Clarence Ransom might have traveled to Ciudad Juarez, Mexico the same day, returning to the United States the next day. According to police, it was not known whether he took his sons with him to Mexico. His whereabouts were unknown.

Las Cruces police noted Clarence Ransom goes by his middle name, Michael. He stands 5’11’ tall and weighs approximately 195 pounds. He was last seen driving a silver 2013 Toyota Camry with temporary tags. His last known address is an apartment at 2250 E. Missouri Avenue in Las Cruces.

Maverick and Orion are both about 3’6″ tall and each weighs approximately 30 pounds. Ransom and his estranged wife share custody of their sons, police said. However, on Oct. 8, Ransom retrieved the two boys from the day care center they attend and gave no notification of his intentions to travel with the children. A nationwide warrant was issued for Ransom’s arrest. The warrant charges Ransom with failure to register as a sex offender and non-compliance with a custodial agreement. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Maverick and Orion Ransom, or Clarence Michael Ransom, was asked to call police immediately at 575-526-0795. Persons outside of Las Cruces with information on their whereabouts can also contact their local police department or simply dial 911.