No tricks just a treat: Spooky graveyard dip that’s perfect for Halloween

MILWAUKEE -- No tricks just a treat! In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica makes a spooky graveyard dip that's perfect for Halloween.
Graveyard Chorizo Dip
Courtesy: Strawberry Blondie Kitchen
Ingredients:
- 1 package (10-15 oz) of Chorizo, raw and uncased
- 1 can (16 oz) of refried beans
- 2 cans (10 oz) Rotel Original Diced Tomatoes and Green Chiles
- 1 can (15 oz) Chili with beans
- 1 package shredded cheese, Mexican or Fiesta Blend
- 1 bag of blue corn tortilla chips, crushed
- 4 flour tortillas
- Halloween shaped cookie cutters
- Cooking Spray
- Cilantro
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- In a 10 inch cast iron skillet, cook chorizo and break up into small pieces. Cook for 5-7 minutes until browned and crispy. Drain excess fat.
- Pour in refried beans and stir to combine.
- Stir in Rotel cans and chili. Cook for 3 minutes.
- Top with shredded cheese and place into oven and bake for 5 minutes or until cheese is melted.
- When dip is pulled from the oven, top with crushed blue corn tortilla chips to make it look like "dirt." Optional: sprinkle some cilantro leaves on top, too.
- Serve warm with tortilla chips.
- To make homemade Halloween tortilla chips, cut out shaped in the flour tortilla with cookie cutters. Place onto baking sheet and spray with cooking spray. Bake in oven for 5 minutes or until crispy. Sprinkle with salt right out of the oven.