No tricks just a treat: Spooky graveyard dip that’s perfect for Halloween

Posted 10:30 am, October 30, 2019, by , Updated at 10:33AM, October 30, 2019
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- No tricks just a treat! In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica makes a spooky graveyard dip that's perfect for Halloween.

Graveyard Chorizo Dip

Courtesy: Strawberry Blondie Kitchen 

Ingredients:

  • 1 package (10-15 oz) of Chorizo, raw and uncased
  • 1 can (16 oz) of refried beans
  • 2 cans (10 oz) Rotel Original Diced Tomatoes and Green Chiles
  • 1 can (15 oz) Chili with beans
  • 1 package shredded cheese, Mexican or Fiesta Blend
  • 1 bag of blue corn tortilla chips, crushed
  • 4 flour tortillas
  • Halloween shaped cookie cutters
  • Cooking Spray
  • Cilantro

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. In a 10 inch cast iron skillet, cook chorizo and break up into small pieces.  Cook for 5-7 minutes until browned and crispy. Drain excess fat.
  3. Pour in refried beans and stir to combine.
  4. Stir in Rotel cans and chili.  Cook for 3 minutes.
  5. Top with shredded cheese and place into oven and bake for 5 minutes or until cheese is melted.
  6. When dip is pulled from the oven, top with crushed blue corn tortilla chips to make it look like "dirt."  Optional: sprinkle some cilantro leaves on top, too.
  7. Serve warm with tortilla chips.
  8. To make homemade Halloween tortilla chips, cut out shaped in the flour tortilla with cookie cutters.  Place onto baking sheet and spray with cooking spray.  Bake in oven for 5 minutes or until crispy.  Sprinkle with salt right out of the oven.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.