× Police: Milwaukee man, Sheboygan woman arrested after 6 drug overdoses on Oct. 25

SHEBOYGAN — A Milwaukee man and Sheboygan woman were arrested after six overdoses in Sheboygan on Friday, Oct. 25. One was fatal and five were nonfatal.

Police said the survivors were either revived with Narcan at the scene or taken to the hospital.

A 25-year-old woman from Sheboygan died.

Police on Tuesday, Oct. 29 arrested a Milwaukee man 25, and a Sheboygan woman, 36 in connection with the delivery of controlled substances in this case. Police said the Milwaukee man was on probation for delivery of heroin.

This case was being reviewed by the Sheboygan County District Attorney’s Office for charges.

Police noted in a news release, “in the current illegal drug market, users seldom get what they believe they are purchasing. The purity levels and mixture of synthetic analogs places individuals at great risk of overdose or death.”