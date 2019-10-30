Prosecutors get 72-hour extension to gather evidence against suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County prosecutors were granted a 72-hour extension on Wednesday, Oct. 30 to hold 19-year-old Daetwan Robinson, a suspect in the fatal hit-and-run crash that happened at 22nd Street and Center Street last week. Robinson is not charged in the case at this time — and is presumed innocent.

Milwaukee police say “several persons of interest are in custody” after the hit-and-run crash.

Two girls, 4-year-old Amea Gee and 6-year-old Alisa Gee, died from injuries suffered in the crash at 22nd and Center. The girls’ cousin, Drevyze Rayford, 10, was also hurt in the crash.

Prosecutors told the court commissioner on Wednesday an extension is being requested because there are three areas which the state says could help them accurately present charges in the case.

For starters, the 4-year-old girl has died — and prosecutors are awaiting the results of the autopsy on the child. Second, a cellphone service provider subpoena was filed related to information about Robinson’s cellphone — specifically geographic or GPS data. Prosecutors say the information they anticipate getting from the cellphone provider will come within the next day or two. Lastly, prosecutors told the court commissioner they are searching computer records associated with Robinson’s social media presence. The prosecutor indicated that social media presence is in excess of 52,000 pages. Three officers are now analyzing the information.

Defense Attorney Jeff Schwarz objected to the 72-hour extension, saying he did not believe there was probable cause to hold Robinson. Schwarz said Robinson could be released, the investigation could continue, and Robinson could be ordered back at a later time.

“We’re dealing with a person with no criminal record, who’s lived in Milwaukee most of his life. He finished high school and he’s been working for the past six months,” Schwarz said.

In the end, the court commissioner granted the state’s request for a 72-hour extension.

“It does appear to be efforts that are alleged that Mr. Robinson tried to avoid detection, I guess for lack of a better word, by painting the car and hiding the vehicle to a certain extent,” Court Commissioner Rosa Barillas said.

Bail is set at $750,000 for Robinson.

Background in this case

The three children were walking home Thursday evening when a driver ran a red light at 22nd and Center and struck all three children before driving away. The medical examiner’s report revealed there was at least one adult with the group.

On Friday, Oct. 25, police confirmed a vehicle was recovered, and several persons of interest were in custody.

On Sunday, Oct. 27, we heard from the mother of Alisa and Amea for the first time — overwhelmed with emotion, grateful for the community’s support, devastated for her daughters, and angry with the driver responsible for this.

“I just can’t believe I am standing here,” said Destiny Foster. “What was you all doing? Did you all not see these kids? You hit three kids and killed.”

On Friday, the day after the crash, the City-County Carjacking and Reckless Driving Task Force released a 30-page report focused on a three-pronged approach to combating reckless driving: Engineering Solutions, Accountability and Enforcement, and Prevention and Education. It included more than 20 recommendations — adding speedbumps and roundabouts, exploring the possibility of red-light cameras, and increasing awareness are among them. This, as FOX6’s cameras captured reckless drivers at the very same intersection, not even 24 hours later.

Two days after the crash, on Saturday, Oct. 26, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and Milwaukee aldermen gathered at the scene to discuss the reckless driving “epidemic” in Milwaukee. On Friday, all Council members sent a signed letter to Governor Tony Evers, Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes, state Assembly and Senate Leaders and members of the Milwaukee state delegation requesting immediate state resources to help combat reckless driving in the city.

Alderman Bob Donovan outlined a four-step plan to combat reckless driving — introducing legislation allocating money to the Milwaukee Police Department for overtime on traffic enforcement and legislation restoring 30 police officer positions designed for traffic enforcement.

City leaders said they also hoped to fund an expansion of Take It EZ Milwaukee, an anti-reckless driving pilot program.

This GoFundMe.com account was set up in Alisa and Amea Gee’s honor.

This GoFundMe.com account was set up for 10-year-old Drevyze Rayford.