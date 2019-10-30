Schlitz Audobon Nature Center annual festival celebrating all things raptor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Schlitz Audobon Nature Center founded their raptor program as a way to help educate the public about some very dynamic birds. This weekend, they're celebrating with Xtreme Raptor Day. Brian Kramp is getting a preview.

About Xtreme Raptor Day (website)

Join us for the Center’s annual festival celebrating all things raptor! All 15 resident birds in our Raptor Program await you on the trails. Birds demonstrate their flying skills at our Raptor Flight Demos. Sign up for a personal meet & greet to have your picture taken with your favorite Raptor! All proceeds support our resident Raptors. Food trucks will be onsite if you would like to purchase food.

Tickets

$15 adults | $8 youth (3-17 years old) | Free 2 & under Purchase your tickets below or on the day of the event when you arrive at Bayside Middle School for your free shuttle bus to take you to and from the Center. This event takes place rain or shine.