Sewer pipe breaks, sending raw sewage into Lake Nagawicka in Delafield

DELAFIELD — A sewer pipe broke in Delafield on Wednesday, Oct. 31, sending raw sewage into Lake Nagawicka at the county boat launch.

The “sewer forcemain pipe break” took place on Mariner Drive — the pipe part of the Delafield-Hartland Water Pollution Control conveyance infrastructure.

Del-Hart officials contacted the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Waukesha County Parks Department.

The county boat launch was closed.

People were encouraged to avoid this area until the pipe is fixed — with repairs scheduled for Thursday morning, Oct. 31.