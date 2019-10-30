× Trick-or-treat hours rescheduled in the City of Kenosha

KENOSHA — Because there is snow in the forecast for Thursday, Oct. 31, trick-or-treat in the City of Kenosha is being rescheduled.

Trick-or-treat hours will take place in Kenosha on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 1 p.m. through 4 p.m. During those hours, residents should turn on a porch light or other exterior light if they wish to hand our treats or candy.

Kenosha’s trick-or-treat was originally scheduled for Thursday from 4 p.m. through 8 p.m.