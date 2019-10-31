MILWAUKEE -- Making Milwaukee a better place. The effort to create a plastic-free MKE, Sunday on FOX6 News at 10.
A new push to make Milwaukee plastic-free
-
Monopoly maker Hasbro to cut plastic use in toy packaging
-
Get moving! Some science experiments that teach kids about the laws of motion
-
Arraignments set after vape cartridges, marijuana, nearly $1M found in Milwaukee home
-
‘We had concerned citizens:’ MPD, mayor say tipsters led police to drug bust on city’s south side
-
October 25
-
-
Red kettle season is almost here: Salvation Army seeks volunteer bell ringers
-
Microplastics discovered in ‘extreme’ concentrations in the North Atlantic
-
MPD to provide free gunlocks to promote gun safety, reduce accidental firearm discharges
-
Milwaukee Bucks open scrimmage set for Sunday, Oct. 6 at Fiserv Forum
-
Disposable plastic water bottles banned from San Francisco airport
-
-
Fear District comes to life in downtown Milwaukee, just in time for October
-
1st phase of construction underway for MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary in Milwaukee
-
Breast Reconstruction Awareness Day is an initiative designed to promote education, awareness and access